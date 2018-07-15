The Growth issue.
Out now.
Features
When architect Abbie Whangapirita planned to completely renovate an apartment in just seven days, she knew she needed to call in the family.
Francesca Emms always joked that in a zombie apocalypse she'd hightail it over the hill to Featherston. So when Level 4 Lockdown was announced she waved goodbye to her flatmates in the city and spent six weeks at Longwood making quince jelly, drinking gin in the library and teaching her dad to use Zoom. She tells us about the historic house that's "just home".
He tārei taonga tuku iho
To build a legacy
Passive housing is flavour of the month or perhaps decade in New Zealand eco sensitive building. Sarah Catherall talks to builders, architects and most importantly, those enjoying the benefits of living in a passive home.
The ocean holds the vast majority of life on Earth, and we are yet to explore 95% of this teeming living space.
Mark Gee frequently ventures out under the darkest, most remote skies in New Zealand. The multi-award-winning photographer has been short-listed for Astronomy Photographer of the Year every year since 2012 and his short film, Full Moon Silhouettes, has been broadcast by NASA. Francesca Emms asked him about his fascination with the stars.
Rather than neighbours who become good friends, these good friends have become neighbours.
Kate McGuinness has illustrated some of Wellington's favourite haunts and the results are charming.
"God made New Zealand," said Sir John-Pearce Luke (Mayor of Wellington 1913–1921). "But engineers made Wellington".
The images forming this photo essay are of buildings at different stages of their lives. Most of them are being redeveloped or renovated, to begin another phase in the life of the capital city.
First there was coffee, and then came craft beer. Today, the rising trend in Wellington’s food and beverage scene is handmade artisan bread, writes Sarah Catherall.
It’s 2020, we’ve banned the plastic bag, half the city is marching around with keep cups, and we’re about to trial kerbside composting – so why exactly is Wellington looking to extend a tip that opened in the 1970s?
Pull out onto any state highway in the summer and you’ll see scores of recreational vehicles (RVs) trundling the length and breadth of New Zealand. Many are rented by holidaymakers on a classic Kiwi road trip. However, more and more people are investing in their own caravans and making them their own. And a growing number of people even live fulltime in these tiny homes on wheels.
Derek Smith spent the early nineties photographing New Zealand while on the job as a meter reader.
The hype-man of the Hurricanes is eyeing up the Super Rugby Championship, there’re changes afoot for the Wellington City Mission, and the wheels are spinning at Wellington City Council. Harriet Palmer talked to three local leaders about their vision for the future.
Quick reads