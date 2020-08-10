Featured in Capital #53 Subscribe to get the real thing here

This time of year used to be a highlight in the Wellington food scene: a range of amazing events and pop-ups, and our favourite Burger Wellington.

If, like us, you’re missing your winter burger fix, then try our Home Burger Challenge.

Create your “burger-off” with this Moussaka Burger and our Quackle and Pop Burger (recipe here).

Ingredients:



500g lamb mince

1 zucchini, grated (squeeze out excess water)

½ red onion, finely diced

1½ tsp allspice

1½ tsp cinnamon

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

salt and pepper

50g unsalted butter

3–4 tbsp flour

1 cup milk

1 tsp grated nutmeg

Handful grated cheddar cheese

salt and pepper

4 slices eggplant

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup flour

½ cup panko breadcrumbs (we used Culley’s rosemary, chilli, garlic crumb)

½ cup rice bran oil

1 agria potato, peeled and sliced very thinly with a potato peeler

4 buns of your choice, sliced in half

1 zucchini shaved thinly lengthways using a peeler

tomato relish (store bought or homemade)

Method:

Combine first 8 ingredients in a bowl and mix together with your hands. Using wet hands, mould into 4–6 patties (size depends on the size of your bun). Set aside.

Melt the butter in a saucepan, over medium heat. When melted, whisk in the flour for a couple of minutes. Slowly add the milk and whisk until the sauce begins to thicken. Season and add the cheese, continuing to stir. If the sauce becomes too thick then add more milk. The béchamel sauce is ready when it is of a thick, pouring consistency. Set aside.

Set out 3 bowls. Place flour and salt in one, egg in second, and panko crumbs in the third.Coat each eggplant slice in flour, then coat in egg, then cover in crumb. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a frypan over medium heat and fry the potato until crisp and golden. Drain and set aside.

In a large frypan heat extra oil and cook the meat patties over a medium heat until browned on the outside and cooked through. Keep warm in the oven while you assemble the burger.

Over medium heat fry the eggplant until crisp and golden, using the same oil as the potatoes. Drain on paper towels and keep warm in the oven.

Brush the underside of the top half of the bun with oil and lightly toast in a pan.

Assembly:

Place the bottom half of the bun on a serving plate, spread generously with tomato relish.

Top with the meat pattie, and the eggplant, then place 3 or 4 bunched strips of the zucchini on top of the eggplant slice.

Warm the béchamel sauce then pour over the burger, letting it drip down the sides.

Top with the potato crisps and bun.