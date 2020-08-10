The 1964 house they found is a treasure trove of art and objects acquired in their interesting lives and travels. At the top of Kelburn, it is on a private road dating from the 1960s, when most of the houses on the street were built.

Cadge and Jen were drawn to the neighbourhood, the house’s easy access, and its sublime, sweeping views. It has a pitched roof, and sunlight streams in through the picture windows in the living room with sweeping views over the Kelburn bush, to Mount Victoria in the distance to the right, and to Matiu/Somes Island in the harbour.

The big windows pull in the morning sun, heating the house all day. When Cadge and Jen are not travelling or enjoying their other hobbies, they love watching the views. “We never get sick of it. We waste far too much time sitting here looking out the window,” says Cadge, who worked in recruitment for VSA before she retired. “It’s a really nice house to live in. Its one of those houses where we live in every inch of it.”

Another favourite room is their den/library. Since retirement, Cadge has gone back to knitting, and a couple of her colourful knitted rugs sit on Danish leather chairs in the den. It is lined with bookshelves. They relish both fiction and non-fiction, and had to get rid of boxes of books when they downsized. “Cadge says that Jen – who used to work in human resources – is the cook of the house,and collects recipe books. She makes their meals in a small, practical kitchen tucked behind the living area – a separate space, which is the way kitchens were designed in the 1960s.

Cadge and Jen haven’t done much to the house since they bought it (they’ve spent more time tackling the garden) apart from updating the rundown bathroom and laundry. ‘The bathroom was a bit of an old dunger before,” says Jen.

Describing themselves as collectors, they have amassed applied art, glass, and ceramic works over the years. Some pieces have been inherited, while others were acquired during their travels. Supporters of New Zealand artists, they have works by Fata Feu’u, Gavin Chilcott, Toss Woollaston, and Sarah Hillary on walls.