When Sarah Harrow and her husband, Rob Douglas, bought their new home on The Crescent six years ago, they had glimpses of Oriental Parade and across Wellington harbour, but their view of the sea was obscured by a forest of pine trees. “It was like a little bit of the country in the city,” recalls Sarah. The section and the house lost the sun, permanently blocked by the trees.

For the first two years after they moved in, the couple and their children – Sam, now 13, and Scout, now 11 – had two diggers permanently on site removing the large trees and bush covering much of the 930-square-metre property. With a second entrance off Grass Street, their property has eight adjoining neighbours and eight boundaries. Their neighbours also pitched in to clear the trees on their site and one below it, so they could collectively enjoy sweeping sea views. Today, a stack of firewood beside the sliders to the renovated house is a physical reminder of the trees.

Sarah and Rob spent many weekends weeding and landscaping, and today they enjoy the fruits of their efforts – a lush, natural garden full of natives. Rengarengas line a new stone pathway, and grasses wave in the breeze. “We hauled sacks and sacks of branches off the property to get it this way,” Sarah groans.