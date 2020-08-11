Introducing, Capital Curates.

We’ve always had a soft spot for local. Which is why we’ve curated two limited edition gift boxes, full of locally sourced goodies.



It’s the perfect gift for any Wellingtonian-at-heart. You can even include a personalised message, which we’ll pop into a card featuring work by photographer Harry Culy.

Every pack comes with a six-issue subscription to Capital to keep the good times rolling, and everything is lovingly bundled into eco-friendly, compostable packaging.

Each box is $99 and available for a limited time.

There are two different options, Calm and Champ.