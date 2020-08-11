Introducing, Capital Curates.
We’ve always had a soft spot for local. Which is why we’ve curated two limited edition gift boxes, full of locally sourced goodies.
It’s the perfect gift for any Wellingtonian-at-heart. You can even include a personalised message, which we’ll pop into a card featuring work by photographer Harry Culy.
Every pack comes with a six-issue subscription to Capital to keep the good times rolling, and everything is lovingly bundled into eco-friendly, compostable packaging.
Each box is $99 and available for a limited time.
There are two different options, Calm and Champ.
Calm includes
Artisan wax candle
National Candles
A 24cm candle made in the heart of Wellington from natural raw materials.
Pedro Picante brittle
Baron Hasselhoff
New Zealand grown hazelnuts wrapped up in a smoked chilli and vanilla brittle.
Runaway Rose or Minty Ohm tea
Libertine Blends
Developed with naturopaths using organic New Zealand natives, herbs and spices.
Pink clay face mask
Wellington Apothecary
Cleanse, purify, refresh, exfoliate and brighten all skin types.
South Coast drink bottle
Capital – Illustrated by Logan Smith
Featuring scenes from the South Coast, this stainless steel flask is eco friendly and works with both hot and cold drinks.
Six issue subscription
Capital
The stories of Wellington – the first issue is included and the other five delivered separately.
Champ includes
Saint Phillip hot sauce
Apostle Hot Sauce
Slow roasted capsicum & manzano chillies create a rich, smokey flavour in this handmade, small batch sauce from Paekākāriki.
