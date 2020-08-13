Gregor is a French and Political Philosophy 3 rd year “mature” student at Victoria University. He was a bit late to the party because he spent his immediate post-school years lost in Europe. He returned to Wellington in 2018. Gregor works with but not for Historic Places Wellington, he is independently engaged in finding a development solution that accommodates Wellington’s future residents that is sensitive to preserving this city’s abundant character. Gregor tries not to take anything too seriously except things he thinks ought to be taken seriously.

Wellington’s character is under threat, says concerned Wellingtonian Gregor Thompson. He lays out what we could lose if the Council’s “Planning for Growth” proposal goes ahead.

Wellington’s housing stock is predominantly timber buildings, due to the material’s ability to flex in earthquakes, and the density of housing in the inner city suburbs is higher than other cities, meaning the sections are generally narrower and houses closer to one another. These qualities, married with the fact that many houses are on steep sections, creates a townscape pattern that is recognisably Wellingtonian. The only other place you’ll find this combination of charming attributes is in another culturally vibrant, progressive and earthquake prone city, San Francisco.

Set against our vitalising green town belt, neighbourhoods like Berhampore, Newtown, Mt. Victoria, Mt. Cook, Aro Valley and Thorndon are perhaps the best encapsulation of this distinct character. Take for instance Holloway Road, the quirky street nestled away in the gully at the top of Aro Valley. The eastern end of Aro Valley, just up past the Polhill Reserve was initially named Mitchelltown after Henry Mitchell, a man who inherited vast amounts of land from his father. Mitchell’s original purpose for the settlement was to build and lease out cottages to entice opportunist workingmen to the city. In the years since, a number of these old workingmen’s cottages have been renovated and modestly worked on. To this day there are still a number of houses that hold stoutly to their original character. Holloway Road currently has around 15 historic buildings including an old butchery, a former grocer’s, and the Mitchelltown War Memorial erected in 1920. Among the devotees of this memorial are old students of Mitchelltown School, a primary school which previously sat right at the mouth of Holloway Road before it’s amalgamation with Te Aro School and eventual demolition.

Once considered a slum, Holloway Road has housed an immensely diverse range of residents and made some of the most eclectic contributions to our city’s history. A notable centenarian and an array of infamous and famous politicians and artists have all at one time or another had the privilege of calling Holloway Road home. Each year until 1993, former Prime Minister David Lange would come to celebrate the birthday of William “Pop” Swensson at number 108. Swensson was New Zealand’s oldest citizen at the time. A murder has taken place, as have a few fires, and near the old school site a man accused of sharing secrets with the KGB was arrested in 1970. The street also once accommodated one of Wellington’s most notorious Black Power houses. It may well be that Holloway Road is the Wellington street equivalent of Keith Richards.

Because of a collective understanding of this rich history and the social adhesive of the atypical housing the occupants seem to be very well acquainted with each other: neighbours share compost heaps, invitations, produce, and preserves. The sense of community the gully generates seems to persuade people to spend their entire lives here.

On 6 August the Wellington City Council voted overwhelmingly to pitch their rendition of Planning for Growth to the city over the next eight weeks. The proposal, or draft spatial plan, is a response to a central government mandate that population growth be accommodated over the next 30 years. The council estimate sits at 50,000 to 80,000. The plan, based primarily on an insubstantial public survey (only 1,372 Wellingtonians responded), is to extensively develop in most suburban centres. It makes space for apartments up to six storeys in Newtown, Mount Victoria, Mount Cook, Berhampore, and around the Kilbirnie town centre, along with apartments of up to 15 storeys in the central-city.

In addition to this the council would erode the pre-1930s Character Area protections, allowing development and demolition without the current requisite of a resource consent in large parts of our immediate peripheral suburbs. If it goes ahead as is currently detailed, this will be the largest urban development scheme in Wellington’s history. Holloway Road will no longer have any character protection whatsoever. All of this while public and media attention will be distracted by the general election and global pandemic.