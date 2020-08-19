Here are a couple of typical forest investors.

Paul and Carol from Wellington started investing in forestry in the ‘90s.

“We are big believers in diversity”, says Paul. Forestry makes up about 25% of the couple’s total investments. As well as owning their own home, they invest in KiwiSaver, shares and managed funds, and their own businesses.

“Having survived the 1987 share crash, the 2000 tech crash, the financial crisis of 2007-8 and leaky homes, we’re now navigating the outcome of Covid-19 and it is important not to have all our investments in one asset.”

When Paul first invested in forestry, retirement income was top of mind; New Zealanders had just voted down a compulsory super scheme. Around the same time, marginal erosion-prone farmland was being planted in trees as superior land use, which for Carol was a no-brainer.

Andrew and Nicola from Carterton first invested in forestry two years ago. Andrew confesses, “we should’ve invested much earlier; we’re approaching 50!”

The couple invest in shares, investment funds, KiwiSaver and have their own home. “Forestry investment appealed because it’s long term and not affected by share market or property performance.”

“We also like that forest ownership is tangible. We can get out and visit ‘our’ forests while we wait for the income. Our investment is forecast to provide a strong financial return as well as perform ethically and environmentally.”