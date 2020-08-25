It’s a struggle to find a traditional book store in Mombasa, but wander the old town and you’ll find towers of second-hand books lining the streets. I was sorting through a stack a good head taller than myself when a familiar title caught my eye. Witi Ihimaera’s The Whale Rider. I tugged it free and bought the book for a hundred shillings – about a dollar fifty. It was a battered, dog-eared copy with a large stamp from a local school library on the first page. The woman who sold it to me watched as I turned it over in my hands.

“We read that book in school,” she said.

“Really?”

“All of Kenya does. It’s part of the curriculum.”

This was my fourth visit to Kenya. I’d fallen in love with the country during a rather lost year I’d spent travelling the area after university. While I was living on the Kwale coast just south of Mombasa, I developed a coping mechanism for the times when homesickness struck. The ocean was one of the few things that reminded me of home, so I’d take my rod and reel and wade into the warm waters. Despite the lack of any real fisheries regulation, East African waters are fairly healthy. Giant trevally patrol the reefs that extend from the Red Sea south to Madagascar. Further out you’ll find pelagic species like sailfish, tuna, and marlin. On my first trip to Kenya I’d spotted a solid-looking game boat moored out on the edge of the reef. I asked around town and found Captain Gitau asleep under a palm tree. He was mistrustful of me at first, but when he learned I was a Kiwi his eyes lit up and he asked if I knew the famous New Zealand fisherman Matt Watson.