Hanna Tevita & Nehe Milner-Skudder

Lawsuits and rugby boots

While Hanna Tevita is called a rugby wife, her fiancé, Nehe Milner-Skudder, jokes that he is “a lawyer husband.” Hanna, 25, a commercial lawyer, and Nehe, 28, a professional rugby player, are engaged to marry later this year.

Sitting around the dining table in their renovated Island Bay villa, Nehe is recovering from shoulder surgery. He remains in a coaching and mentor role at NZ Rugby. The Hurricane and former All Black has recently signed a contract to go Toulon, France, to play for two seasons from December.

Hanna is a commercial lawyer at Simpson Grierson, and also an actor who has played leading roles in two Kiwi feature films, Fresh Meat (2012) and Terry Teo (2016).

The couple met about seven years ago in a student bar in Palmerston North on Hanna’s 19th birthday. Nehe was playing for the Turbos in Manawatu, and Hanna was studying towards a business degree at Massey University in Palmerston North, while also playing netball for the Manawatu under-19s. “When we met, Nehe wasn’t playing because he was injured. I didn’t know much about the Turbos. Growing up in Wellington I only knew the Hurricanes and the Lions.”

Hanna, of Dutch and Samoan descent, grew up in Island Bay, and attended Wellington East Girls College where she developed a love for acting. She was in her last year of high school when she secured the leading role in Fresh Meat, playing Temuera Morrison’s daughter. Last year, she had a cameo role in the musical film Daffodils.

“I love acting, which is like a hobby that I would do regardless. I always knew I needed something more behind me and that’s why I went on to study law,” she says.

The couple have spent many days or weeks apart, as rugby has taken Nehe around the country and overseas. But when he was in London for the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Hanna watched in the stands as her fiancé scored the first try in the final.

Says Nehe: “Obviously it’s cool sharing it with the boys and you get a bit of man love but having the ones that you love there is pretty special.”

Says Hanna: “I was extremely proud of him and everything he had achieved that year. It was very emotional to see Nehe perform the haka in the final and then to go on and score. Truly an unforgettable moment.”

Hanna was the co-president of the Pasifika Law Student Society, promoting the rights of Pacific Island legal students at Victoria University. Says Nehe: “She has done so much in her personal life. She did seven years study and also a lot of acting, but she is always supporting me and all those around her. She is big on service and being there for others.”

The couple haven’t yet decided what they will do when Nehe goes to France, but Wellington will be their long-term home. Says Hanna: “We are really supportive of what we each want to do in our own lives. He’s really supportive of me putting my career first. I want him to do everything he wants to set out to do, too. He doesn’t expect me to drop my life to support him. We try to be there for each other as much as we can but we’re realistic about each achieving our own goals.”