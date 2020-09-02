Face mask Mavens are coming out of the woodwork with sustainable, reusable, and stylish face coverings.

Now that we’re all on Level 2, masks are mandatory on public transport and encouraged in public places where two metres social distance can’t be guaranteed.

To keep each other safe and keep it local, check out our list of just some of Wellington’s mask makers…

Nozomi Sakuma

Nozomi Sakuma’s new catchphrase is “Say yes to masks, no to bras. Free the titty, save the city.”

Nozomi founded her independent label Tiny Dancer, in April 2020 after falling in love with making baby clothes for her own newborn. Her custom creations are light and airy and made right here in the Capital. “I started making masks as a way to reduce waste and make use of my offcuts,” she says, and to “provide people with a fashionable and reusable option.”

Tiny Dancer masks have three layers: 100% linen on the outside, 100% cotton in the middle, and 100% jersey cotton on the inside – which means that they can be sanitized with a home iron (but don’t iron the elastic ear straps!). At $18, they come in adult larges, adult mediums, and kids smalls for ages 2-6.

Order here.

Anna Tuckey

Anna Tuckey is the Wairarapa creative mastermind mum behind AnnT Made Masks. Making masks for her family has blossomed into a full blown business. These one size fits most masks are made from poplin or linen with a thick drill backing – all for $15.

The coolest part is the tassels, pompoms, and fantastic fabrics with which Anna graces our faces. Who can complain about wearing a mask when it’s got pandas on it? Keep an eye on her facebook page to see when the next batch drops – Anna says they’ve been selling out in minutes.

Find it here.

Amelia Taverner

If you weren’t already amazed at the breadth of talented humans getting into the mask making hussle, meet Amelia Taverner. A freelance costume designer and seamstress (with Weta Workshop, Royal NZ Ballet, and WOW on her CV), Amelia can protect you from The Vid for the low, low price of $15. Her 100% cotton masks come in small, medium, large, and extra large (for the bearded folk, Amelia says) and each one has a nose wire to lessen the foggy-glasses snafu.

Amelia’s artistic mahi explores climate change and sustainability, so making absolutely beautiful reusable masks just fits.

To order, email Amelia at altaverner@gmail.com.

Deryn Schmidt

Deryn Schmidt is a Wellington designer who specialises in garments for women of all ages (using all natural fabrics) for her label Deryn Schmidt Boutique. She started making masks to protect her friends and family, and a single social media post was all it took for her mask making to blow up. “Keeping up with demand is the hardest part,” she says.

Each washable and reusable mask comes with three layers of cotton, a nose wire, and adjustable and colourful elastic. Masks are $30 each and come in an assortment of prints and colours.

Pre-order here.

Ange Holtslag

Ange at Silver Circus has you and your face covered.

Usually, this Petone maker sells her children’s clothing at fairs and markets across Wellington as well as from her Petone Studio. Now’s she’s branched out, offering modern masks with a retro twist.

Her masks come in two sizes, adult ($12) and kids ($10), and can be picked up or posted from Petone.

Checkout her facebook page for regular updates.