Nestled between tall buildings in the drone of city noise sits Antrim house, a curious slice of Wellington history, and an architectural gem. Historian Michael King said if New Zealand has anything to offer world architecture, it is our wooden structures. Appropriate then, for the Heritage New Zealand headquarters to occupy such a building. Mary O’Keeffe runs from its grand front doors to meet me in a cafe on a rainy Wellington day. She isn’t wearing a cobweb-covered fedora, nor is she running from a five-ton boulder barrelling down the hill, but she is Wellington’s answer to Indiana Jones.

“I’d love to say I was that kid who sat in the back yard and dug things up, but I wasn’t. It was sheer serendipity.” In the 1980s when the government still ran summer job programmes Mary got involved in one that focused on history. She had no idea what to expect and ended up spending the summer recording archaeological sites in the Bay of Plenty in anticipation of the kiwi fruit industry. Mary became hooked and went back for the next few summers, eventually going on to study archaeology at Otago. In the early ‘90s she began her own company, “Heritage Solutions,” a one-woman outfit not afraid to get her hands dirty. Over the years, Mary has helped unearth some of our country’s buried secrets, piecing together clues to unravel our tangled narrative.

“Small things tell big stories,” she says. “The fundamental purpose of archaeology is storytelling and national identity. What does it mean to be a New Zealander in the twenty-first century? What are we like as a people? How do we live our lives? And how has that changed over the several hundred years that people have been running around New Zealand? That’s a fantastic story. Archaeology gives us the physical evidence of that story.”

In the grand scheme of human history, New Zealand’s isn’t very long. The first Polynesian people are thought to have arrived around 900 years ago.

“People often say ‘Oh but, it’s so recent’. Actually, that’s part of the story. New Zealand was the last major landmass to be discovered and settled, which means we’re the last chapter in the story. That puts us in a really particular place.”

I told Mary our interview would only take half an hour or so, but within five minutes of our meeting it became clear I had seriously miscalculated. She speaks with a kind of passion for her work that marks a master of a trade. During the interview, she apologises several times for her giddy excitement over the topic she loves so much.

Over three decades, Mary’s work has taken her all around New Zealand. One of her most memorable projects was beneath Lake Waikaremoana, surveying two 19th century shipwrecks.

I had to double-check I’d heard right: “Shipwrecks in Lake Waikaremoana?”

“It’s a neat story,” she says.”The Department of Conservation wanted to analyse the wrecks but at the time there weren’t any maritime archaeologists in the county. I was an archaeologist and I knew how to dive.” In good Kiwi fashion Mary made things work. “I was the only show in town,” she says, grinning. While the wrecks readily capture our imagination, Mary maintains they are only a small part of the narrative. “It’s not just the shipwrecks,” she says, “it’s the storytelling. Why are they there? How did they get there?”



The wrecks date back to 1869, during the New Zealand land wars. Government forces were chasing Te Kooti through Te Urewera and thought they had him trapped at the north end of the lake. Instead of walking around the lakeside, they build two 30-foot boats to sail across to him in a surprise attack. Te Kooti escaped to the Bay of Plenty, of course, so the government troops scuttled the boats for fear they’d fall into enemy hands.