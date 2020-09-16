For more Cool to Kōrero, you can follow us over on Instagram at @capitalmag .

Nau mai Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori!



As part of our celebration of te reo in all its ātaahua, we’ve done a deep dive into the archives of our regular Cool to Kōrero column. Whether you’ve eaten too much kai, or forgotten to bring the washing in, here are ten sentences to incorporate into your daily kōrero.

He aha te hoki tina?

What’s for dinner?

Me ahau ki te moe inaianei.

I need to sleep now.

Awe, whakaaro ahau kai ahau rawa nui.

Whoa, I think I ate too much.

Kei a koe te mahi o ngā rīhi i te pō nei, e hoa.

It’s your turn to do the dishes tonight, mate.

Kaua e wareware ki te tango i tō kōti.

Don’t forget to take your coat.

Ki hea koe e Kirihimete ai?

Where are you going for Christmas?

E kare, kuhu mai kia kapu tī ai tāua.

Hey neighbour (friend), come in and have a cup of tea with me.

E aha ana koe a ngā rangi okioki nei?

What are you up to this weekend?

Tīkina te horoi kei heke mai te ua!

Get the washing in it’s about to rain!

Nō Whanganui-ā-Tara ahau. Nō hea koe?