The house is insulated with 200ml polystyrene panels once part of an old coolstore. “I was taking my students for a trip out to Seaview and I hadn’t been able to figure out how to make a house and what the base material would be. I had loved the container house, and I saw this mountain of poly panels in Seaview. I said, ‘Stop the bus’. My students thought I was mad.”

He has half the panels left, which will form the basis of a new building he is about to begin constructing with his 18-year-old son, Finn.

A senior lecturer in future studies and 3D printing at Victoria University School of Design, Ross is driven to this style of design because it’s cheaper to build, better for the environment, and he likes materials and objects that are weathered and worn. ‘I love things with stains, metals showing rust, buildings with cobwebs on them. I like things with a history,’ he says.

“The backstory is actually more important. Most people are starting to realise we just can’t keep biffing everything too.”

Working for Philippe Starck in Paris for two years in the early 1990s, Ross is also something of a design rebel, challenging Kiwi ideals about homes and the way we live. The hallway to the bedroom wing and also the living room are painted black. “I got told you can’t have a black room. I thought, ‘Really? Now I’m definitely going to have a black room,’” he laughs.

The living space is reminscent of a formal living room, with pops of futuristic design. A mix of old and new, it includes Petra’s inherited German furniture and family heirlooms near Ross’ laser-cut black wall panels. “I’m trying to use digital tools to make a traditional room. I think people have misunderstood

what decoration is about.’’

Ross found Italian marble tiles online and laid them in the window sills and near the fake fireplace. The power systems running around the edge of the room came out of a foreign exchange bank. “The guy was made redundant and he was pissed off with his package so he literally stripped the building of its wiring and flogged it off,” Ross laughs.

“All the wiring I can get to. I don’t like putting services inside stuff. I want to get at it and have a play with it.”