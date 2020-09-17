There was 25-year-old Cameron – a short, wiry stage technician from LA with a Dali moustache, who wore a black lycra Borat cycling onesie and lived on ramen and a huge bag of orange ibuprofen pills. There was Cat Man, living permanently on his bike with his big ginger cat Good Time, working at music festivals and sneaking into campsites without paying.

We cycled through bear country in Washington state, beer and weed country in Oregon, and right-wing country whenever we veered inland into farming territory. The primaries were on, and we passed Trump and Bernie Sanders supporter signs every day. Everyone talked about how Trump would never get in, it would be Hillary Clinton for sure, yet Trump was everywhere. We never saw a single Clinton sign.

There were other signs – miles of farmland lined with barbed wire fences strung every few metres with “private property, keep out” and “trespassers will be shot”. I hated those stretches. I felt if we had to stop for a flat tyre we’d be at risk, even on the public road. Sure enough, the one time we did stop for a break near such a sign, a beaten-up van pulled up slowly beside us and a bearded face looked out the window and said gruffly, “If the farmer sees you loitering, he’s gonna call the cops.” We moved on pretty fast.

In a car the world rushes by, but on a bike its small details are close and intimate – the textures of the road, the quality of the asphalt, the nature alive around us. We saw whales, deer, foxes, and eagles. We were warned about bears and mountain lions but never saw any. Road kill was common, the most intense scene being a dead deer, followed by a dead vulture then a dead fox, each of whom had presumably been feasting on the other before a car, the ultimate predator, came out of nowhere. Not long after that we passed a dildo on theroadside, confirming Oregon as wild in all sorts of ways.

We didn’t pick up that particular piece of road-find, but we gained a reputation amongst the cyclists as roadside scavengers for anything useful – half a dozen knives, a roll of gaffer tape, half-used bottles of sunscreen, a new iPhone (which we managed to return to the owner). We admit we were getting greedy when we both skidded to a halt after passing an iPad and, rushing back for it in glee, flipped it over to find it was actually a silver styrofoam packet half-full of rotting sardines.

We rode through the Redwood State Park and the Avenue of the Giants, where the huge trees make the forest cool, dark, and silent. We rode by an elephant seal colony, stopping to watch them roar and roll around in the sun before clipping back in and cycling on.

We crossed the Golden Gate Bridge on a stormy day, sharing the cycle lane with terrified tourists on rented bikes. In San Francisco we mooched around vintage stores in Haight-Ashbury and encountered Karl, as the San Francisco fog is personified, who didn’t allow our washing to dry (look up @KarltheFog).