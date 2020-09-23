It may be spring, but we all know Wellington likes to keep the southerlies cold and consistent year round.
Keep your tamariki wrapped up and styling with our pick of some local goodies.
1. Kites by Simon Mole, $25, Unity Books
2. Crochet bunny, $28, Trade Aid
3. Baby oil, $19, Wellington Apothecary
4. Mello merino sleep suit in nugget sprinkle, $90, Small Acorns
5. MM Linen blanket, $399.90, McKenzie & Willis
6. Quilted vest in clay, $45, Nature Baby
7. Meri Meri bunny straw bag, $65, Small Acorns
8. Wooden fruit set, $90, Nature Baby
9. McKinlays Hunter junior boots, $139, Gubb’s