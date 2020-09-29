Estère Dalton first entered the public eye when she took second place at the 2009 Smokefree Rockquest regionals while she was a student at Wellington High School.

Now the Electric Blue Witch-Hop artist has performed all over the world, been nominated for New Zealand Music Awards (Best Producer in 2018 and Critics Choice Award in 2015), and she was on the cover of our second ever issue of Capital.

Her new album Archetypes is due out later this year, but the lead single, Calculated Risk, is out now.

We managed to catch a minute with the musician ahead of her Calculated Risk single release show (at San Fran this Friday) and asked some very important questions.

What’s your go-to takeaways order?

At the moment it’s definitely the hot and spicy vegan noodles from Taste of Home, I’m utterly obsessed.

Where do you work and what do you like about it?

Most of the time I work from home. I like it because we have a young kitten who I can hang out with – and I can also work in my pyjamas.

What’s a skill you have that people wouldn’t guess?

I have somewhat of a knack for languages, I speak fluent German and French.

What are you loving at the moment?

I’ve just discovered this incredible Belgian/Congolese artist called Lous and the Yakuza, who works with one of my favourite producers El Guincho. She’s musically and aesthetically spectacular. And I just finished watching Ratched, which I totally binged.

What’s your favourite place in the wider Wellington region?

I love Paekākāriki because the village is so quaint, the view out to Kāpiti Island is so beautiful and the Paekākāriki hill is so steep!

What’s your new single Calculated Risk about?

It’s a song about wanting to move past the fear of failure so that love and curiosity can guide the way.

What can we expect from your live show?

You can expect expressive blends of music, beautiful harmonies, and dancing.

