Lyall Bay’s Kate Morten is a born and raised Wellingtonian.

She’s lived here her whole life, aside from three years living and travelling overseas – “I didn’t think I’d move back here, but then I realised how much I love Wellington, and never left again,” she says.

When Kate’s not at Coffee Supreme she’s likely to be either teaching pilates or sinking a pint (it’s all about balance, right?).

We chat to her about loving her job, her favourite place, and why she needs a fancy soap dish.

Where do you work and what do you like about it?

I run the Fulfilment Department at Coffee Supreme, and it’s truly the best job I’ve ever had. I love Supreme because it’s absolutely full of great people. I manage an incredible team who are not only some of the best people I’ve ever worked with, but some of my best friends too. I’m very lucky to have them, I wouldn’t have survived working through lockdown without them all there hustling beside me! That was a pretty wild ride for us.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“They want to know what you know, not what you don’t know” – my dad, before every single exam I’ve ever taken.

“Never trust a man in white leather shoes” – comes a close second, which is a classic from my mum.

What’s your favourite place in the wider Wellington region and why?

The Karaka Bays. I love a stony beach, and I love a beach that’s not wall-to-wall stacked with other people. The beach right below the red telephone box is where my partner and I swam a lot during the summer we started dating, so it definitely has a special place in my heart.

What is “home” for you?

The way the clean linen smells at my parents’ house.

What’s the best local purchase you’ve made this year?

My Salad Days soap dish, which was a “treat yo’self” moment during lockdown, when I was working crazy hours and needed a pick me up. Everything she makes is a banger, honestly.

What book is beside your bed?

There There by Tommy Orange – I was meant to read it for book club a few months ago but better late than never, am I right?

Read more Q&As here.