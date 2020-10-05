Arbonne presents the AgeWell Trifecta. Formulated using a range of dermatologist favourites, this unique trifecta of ingredients works to deliver more youthful looking skin with a vibrant glow.
At the heart of the trifecta is the latest must-have ingredient in skincare – a plant-based alternative to retinol called Bakuchiol (pronounced “buh-koo-chee-all”).
So, what is Bakuchiol? It helps target the look of wrinkles and uneven skin tone, without retinol’s harsh effects. Compared to retinol it is better tolerated on skin, is gentle enough to be used morning and night and is stable with other skincare ingredients, plus it is derived from plants!
The AgeWell Trifecta also includes another top dermatologist ingredient: Vitamin C, to help support the skin’s collagen by providing moisture. Completing the AgeWell Trifecta is Arbonne’s Sustainable Plant Stem Cell Extract, which helps skin to look more vibrant and improves firmness.
Three powerful ingredients to target visible signs of ageing, without being harsh on your skin. That’s the power of the AgeWell Trifecta.
The new AgeWell range from Arbonne is made up of eight gorgeous products including a Silky Cleanser, Refreshing Toning Mist, Collagen Nurturing Serum, Enriching Eye Cream, Moisture Restoring Cream, Moisture Restoring Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15, Intense Repairing Night Cream and Firming Neck Cream.
For a powerful skin routine follow these steps:
Step 1:
Use the AgeWell Silky Cleanser with Vegan Surfactants morning and night to sweep away impurities helping skin to feel soft, smooth and supple.
Step 2:
Use the AgeWell Refreshing Toning Mist with Vitamin B3 morning and night. The non-drying, alcohol-free spray instantly refreshes the skin’s look and feel by delivering nourishing hydration.
Step 3:
Apply AgeWell Collagen Nurturing Serum with 2% Bakuchiol morning and night. This silky concentrated serum helps nurture skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helping skin appear even-toned, smooth and firm.
Step 4:
Gently apply the AgeWell Enriching Eye Cream with Caffeine + Bakuchiol to the eye area. The enriching formula reduces the appearance of the key signs of ageing around the eye area such as puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.
Step 5:
Customise your moisturiser for the day.
Apply the AgeWell Moisture Restoring Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15. This multipurpose formula provides critical moisture to the skin to hydrate, smooth and firm its appearance while also protecting against UVA / UVB rays.
Or
Apply AgeWell Moisture Restoring Cream with 0.5% Bakuchiol. The go-to, daily plant-powered cream helps replenish the skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it feeling soft and smooth.
Step 6:
Apply AgeWell Intense Repairing Night Cream with 2% Bakuchiol to enhance your skin’s nightly reparative cycle with intense moisture, so you can wake-up feeling glowing.
Step 7:
Enhance the skin routine with the AgeWell Firming Neck Cream with 0.5% Bakuchiol. By targeting the appearance of wrinkles in fragile skin like your neck, décolletage and jawline, the skin appears redefined as it regains a smoother, toned and youthful appearance.
To find out more about Arbonne AgeWell visit: agewell.arbonne.com
*These ingredients support the overall benefits when used as a part of the complete AgeWell skincare regimen.