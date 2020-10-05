Arbonne presents the AgeWell Trifecta. Formulated using a range of dermatologist favourites, this unique trifecta of ingredients works to deliver more youthful looking skin with a vibrant glow.

At the heart of the trifecta is the latest must-have ingredient in skincare – a plant-based alternative to retinol called Bakuchiol (pronounced “buh-koo-chee-all”).

So, what is Bakuchiol? It helps target the look of wrinkles and uneven skin tone, without retinol’s harsh effects. Compared to retinol it is better tolerated on skin, is gentle enough to be used morning and night and is stable with other skincare ingredients, plus it is derived from plants!

The AgeWell Trifecta also includes another top dermatologist ingredient: Vitamin C, to help support the skin’s collagen by providing moisture. Completing the AgeWell Trifecta is Arbonne’s Sustainable Plant Stem Cell Extract, which helps skin to look more vibrant and improves firmness.

Three powerful ingredients to target visible signs of ageing, without being harsh on your skin. That’s the power of the AgeWell Trifecta.

The new AgeWell range from Arbonne is made up of eight gorgeous products including a Silky Cleanser, Refreshing Toning Mist, Collagen Nurturing Serum, Enriching Eye Cream, Moisture Restoring Cream, Moisture Restoring Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15, Intense Repairing Night Cream and Firming Neck Cream.