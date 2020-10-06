Nisha Pullan Nisha is a Certified Cicerone and is working towards a Beer Judge Certification Programme qualification. She has worked in beer bars and breweries, and at Regional Wines and Spirits. She’s also a home brewer.

Jono Galuszka Jono is a former Beer Writer of the Year and a correspondent for The Crafty Pint. He’s written for Stuff and the Sunday Star Times, and judged multiple beer awards.

Denise Garland Denise has been involved in beer for 10 years as a writer, home brewer, consumer, judge, and drinker. She’s New Zealand’s current beer writer of the year.

Manaia Hunt Manaia is the assistant brewer at Choice Bros Brewery, and has been an “experimental” home brewer for the past five years.

Stephanie Coutts Steph was our head judge and steward. She owns Craft Beer College and is a Certified Cicerone. She runs beer tastings and tours, sharing her passion for all things beer.

Colin Mallon

Colin owns the Sprig and Fern in Tawa, a new role after years as the Operations Director for The Malthouse and Fork and Brewer. He has judged multiple awards including the World Beer Cup.

Marcus Ebert

Marcus is a brewer at Fortune Favours and holds a Certificate in Brewing from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling. This is his first foray into beer judging.

David Wood

Dave “the beer guy” is a long-time stalwart of the New Zealand beer community; a past president of Society of Beer Advocates, SOBA, he’s run numerous great beer bars and is general manager at Heyday Brewing.

Molly Jones

Molly is the owner of The Curator Project and co-founder of There’s No Such Thing as a “Girls’ Beer” and XX Fest. She has studied the visual evolution of New Zealand beer, and the overlap of beer and the arts.