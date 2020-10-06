Featured in Capital #73
Session Ale, Lager, and New Zealand Pilsner
Dark Lager, Porter, Stout, and the variations
Offering spades of character, bitterness and aroma, these beers also share a malty backbone.
Emerson’s Brewery
American Graffiti
US IPA
The beer poured bright copper and had a strong orange aroma. There was malt sweetness, citrus, and tropical fruit flavour with a delightful sherbet tang.
Emerson’s Brewery
Bird Dog
US IPA
This beer poured golden orange with orange, tangelo, and pine on the aroma. There were brown sugar malt and citrus pith flavours, and a moreish bitter finish.
Abandoned Brewery
Abandoned Red IPA
Red IPA
This beer had a dark copper colour, zesty orange aromas, and a jaffa-like orange and chocolate flavour. It was well-balanced with a dry finish, and highly drinkable.
Fortune Favours
The Wellingtonian
NZ IPA
There were pineapple and pine needles on the aroma of this beer. It combined light, sweet malts and juicy hop flavours to make it well-balanced and refreshingly drinkable.
Mean Doses Brewery
Mean Red IPA
Red IPA
Pouring with a delightful red hue, this beer had citrus aromas and flavours that combined with sweet toffee malt characters. It had a subtly sweet finish.
Mean Doses Brewery
Mean IPA
NZ IPA
This was a light coloured and bodied, easy-drinking IPA, with a dry bitter finish. There were aromas of gooseberries, and citrus characters on the aroma and in the flavour.
Tuatara Brewery
Conviction
Belgian Tripel
This beer poured clear, with cloves and hints of green banana and bubble gum on the aroma and a light spicy flavour. It had a rich mouthfeel and hints of booziness without being overpowering.
Renaissance Brewery
Stonecutter
Scotch Ale
This classic was tasting in fine form. It poured deep red-brown with a thick head. There were biscuit and toffee aromas, that carried through to toffee and caramel flavours and a nice balanced finish.
Sprig and Fern Brewery
Scotch Ale
Scotch Ale
Smoky notes defined the aroma and flavour of this beer. Underneath, there was a toffee sweetness and hints of toast. There was a light sweetness on the palate but the beer finished dry.