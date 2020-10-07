Follow Tess and her vegan adventures on the ‘gram @eden.vegan , or check out her website Eden Vegan .

This dish only takes around 10 minutes to whip up and works well as meal prep for the week or lunch for the next day.

If you haven’t used jackfruit before then check out the Eden Vegan guide to jackfruit before you crack into this recipe.

Ingredients:

Couscous

1 cup couscous

Pinch Salt

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Main

One pack of pre-marinated jackfruit

Bok choy

Garlic

Ginger

Chilli

Lime

To serve

Sliced chilli

Spring onion

Crushed peanuts

Coriander

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees and line a small tray with baking paper.

Prepare the couscous by boiling a pot of water. Place one part couscous to one and a half parts water in a heat proof bowl. Cover and leave for 10 minutes.

Place the pre marinated jackfruit onto the small oven tray and cook for 20 minutes. Feel free to shred this additionally before or after cooking.

While the couscous and jackfruit are cooking, heat a pan on the stove with a dash of olive oil. Wash two heads of bok choy and throw in the pan with garlic, ginger and chilli flakes. Fry for 1-2 minutes and take off the heat.

Mix oilve oil, paprika, chilli flakes and salt through the couscous and serve on the side of your dish. Place the bok choy on top and baked jackfruit to the side.

Garnish with sliced red chilli, spring onion, crushed nuts and coriander. Drizzle with fresh lime and serve warm.

Feel free to get creative and mix this dish up with whatever you have on hand. Any grain will work, chickpeas, quinoa or rice.