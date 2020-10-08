Follow Tess and her vegan adventures on the ‘gram @eden.vegan , or check out her website Eden Vegan .

This is a nostalgic comfort dish, with a modern twist. If you don’t eat it all at once, you can pop it in the freezer for up to a month.

If you haven’t used jackfruit before then check out the Eden Vegan guide to jackfruit before you crack into this recipe.

Ingredients:

Filling

1 x canned young green jackfruit

1 x medium brown onion

1 x pack of pre-marinated jackfruit

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cumin

Cheese sauce

2 Tbsp of vegan butter (nuttelex)

2 Tbsp flour

1.2 cups oat milk

2 Tbsp angel food cheese sauce

1/2 tsp turmeric

Vegan pastry

1/8 cup oat milk

Broccolini stalks

Rosemary as a garnish

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees. Drain and rinse canned jackfruit. Shred with a fork into small pieces. Dice onion and fry in a hot pan until golden brown.

Add in your shredded jackfruit and fry for 2-3 minutes.

Pour in pre marinated jackfruit, add 1/4 cup of water and mix until all jackfruit is well coloured.

Season with paprika, cumin and 1/4 cup more water.

Fry for five minutes. Remove from the heat once tender and set aside.

Prepare the sauce by melting vegan butter in a medium sized pan.

Add in flour, whisking well. Then oat milk, stirring until it thickens.

Next add 2 Tbsp vegan cheese sauce mix and turmeric and whisking on a medium heat for 5 minutes.

Prepare the pie dish by brushing with coconut oil or laying with baking paper. Mix the cheese sauce throughout jackfruit mix and pack into pie tray. Lay the vegan pastry lid on top and scour with a knife. Brush with oat milk before baking in the oven for 40 minutes until golden brown.

Garnish with rosemary and serve with a side of sautéed greens.

If you don’t have access to pre-marinated jackfruit this recipe will work with 2 x cans of Young Green Jackfruit that you can flavour yourself.

Try soaking your shredded jackfruit in a combo of 1 tsp sesame oil, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 Tbsp maple syrup, 1 tsp paprika and 1/4 tsp cumin prior to making this recipe.