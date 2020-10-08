Follow Tess and her vegan adventures on the ‘gram @eden.vegan , or check out her website Eden Vegan .

A fun dinner to share with family and friends this summer. Everyone can make their own taco to suit their taste buds!

If you haven’t used jackfruit before then check out the Eden Vegan guide to jackfruit before you crack into this recipe.

Ingredients:

Filling

1 carrot

1/4 red cabbage

1 large green apple

1/2 yellow capsicum

1/8 cup of apple cider vinegar

1 squeeze of lemon

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

Fresh coriander

Cracked pepper

Jack-sauce

Olive oil

1 can of young jackfruit

3 Tbsp tamari

2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Cracked pepper

Chilli flakes

1 tsp paprika

Tacos

1 pack of small soft wraps

Garlic hummus

Jalapenos

Coriander

Method:

Prepare the filling by grating the carrot and chopping the cabbage

finely, mix in a large bowl along with thinly sliced green apple and capsicum.

Toss together mixing in 1/8 cup of apple cider vinegar

and the juice of one lemon. Mix through pumpkin seeds, freshly chopped coriander and cracked pepper. Cover and place in the fridge while you prepare the jackfruit.

Drain and rinse a can of jackfruit. Thinly chop and shred jack pieces, discarding the large seeds. Heat a pan with a dash of olive oil and lightly fry the jackfruit with tamari, chilli sauce and a sprinkle of cracked pepper and chilli flakes. Add in 1/8 cup of water and paprika.

Fry for 10 minutes until golden brown and soft. Set aside and prepare your taco station!

Take a wrap and layer with garlic hummus, slaw filling, warm jackfruit and jalapeno’s. Garnish with coriander.