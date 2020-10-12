Her children’s other favourite spot was the rambling attic comprised of three rooms, complete with a turret. In the 1960s, second-born, Deborah, moved her bed and desk up there while she was studying up the hill at Victoria University. The walls in one of the attic rooms are still purple and yellow from when she took over the space.

“Her friends would arrive and they’d all go up and up and up to the attic. I know they were smoking up there. But she got a degree,” Colleen laughs. “All my grandchildren too, all they wanted to do was play in the attic.”

At ground level, the living room and the dining room off it are calm spaces, with afternoon sunlight pouring in. With little children toddling around the ladder, Colleen painted the living room walls a pale grey in 1957. “When we arrived, the room was painted brown. It was horrid. But there was that wonderful feeling of getting it back, restoring it to the way it would have been. I’m sure the original owners would have been happy.”

Her husband had a deck built off the living room, which has sweeping views over the garden, cars running along the motorway, and Victoria University’s brick Hunter building on the hill. The motorway opened in the late 1970s. During the tunnel’s construction, Colleen remembers their house rattling as construction workers drilled into the land below. “We often thought there were earthquakes,” she says.

If Colleen had the money, she would have pulled out the art deco fireplace surround in her favourite room – the den – and also the built-in art deco cupboards. However, they did rip out the art deco handrail up the stairs, replacing it with a wooden one reminiscent of the Victorian era, which children have slid down over the years.