Pass It On is well named. The Gujarati recipes in this cookbook have been passed down for generations. Shobha and Keryn Kalyan are the Wellington mum and daughter team whose family recipes Pass It On honours.

For our Food issue, Shobha and Keryn created a special Capital Masala. (You can find your nearest stockist here, or subscribe to Capital here.)

Capital Masala is similar to a traditional garam masala, but warmer with slightly sweeter notes thanks to the addition of nutmeg, and extra cinnamon and cloves. Keryn’s already used it to make Authentic Indian Gujarati chicken curry. “It’s tested and we think it’s pretty delicious!”

WIN: Thanks to Keryn and Shobha, we have a signed copy of Pass it On and a freshly made jar of Capital Masala to give away.

Enter your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on Monday 19 October.

Prize must be collected from Capital’s office in Mt Victoria.