The Sleeping Beauty has been part of the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s story since the company’s foundation year. Yet, it’s a ballet that is not performed regularly. Widely regarded as the quintessential ballet, The Sleeping Beauty can remain unseen for years, even decades.

With a large cast, challenging choreography and grand audience expectations of elaborate costumes (remember, it traverses 100 years – fashions change!), and beautiful scenery, it’s is a major undertaking for any ballet company.

For this reason, new productions of The Sleeping Beauty are often programmed to mark important moments in the life of a company.

For example, New Zealand Ballet’s founder, Poul Gnatt, staged the celebrated ‘Bluebird’ pas de deux from Act III of The Sleeping Beauty in the company’s second-ever season, at His Majesty’s Theatre in Auckland in August 1953.

In 1962, the ballet staged the grand pas de trois from Act III as part of the company’s opening season and subsequent spring tour.

It was not until 1965 that the New Zealand Ballet staged a full production of The Sleeping Beauty, then 1972 saw a rarity: The Sleeping Beauty, specially created and staged for what was then known as Television New Zealand – the first full-length ballet ever shown on New Zealand television.