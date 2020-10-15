While you’re fixated on the dish in front of you, we wanted to see what goes on behind the scenes during VWOaP. Whether it’s the quiet before the storm, the coordinated chaos, or the slow burn towards close – photographer Luke Browne takes us behind some of Wellington’s eateries for one night in this photographic series.

Ombra

The venetian-inspired menu at Ombra is a selection of dishes that send you to the backstreet bars they originate from. A bustling atmosphere imported from Italy, paired with plates designed for sharing makes Ombra a favourite spot for foodies.