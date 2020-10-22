Discover TOTAL1 MULTIFOCAL Contact Lenses at McClellan Grimmer Edgar. These contact lenses can allow you to see clearly from near to far without the hassle of remembering to bring your glasses all the time

They are the world’s first and only water gradient contact lenses specifically engineered with PRECISION PROFILE Design for clear vision up close, far away and everything in between. Its breakthrough technology places water where it’s needed most – with a silicone hydrogel core that allows for excellent breathability, and an ultra-soft surface that provides a gentle cushion of moisture. The result is a lens that is so comfortable that it feels like nothing and stays comfortable for 16 hours.

Simply – this lens represents one of the three watershed moments in contact lens practise – it is just the most comfortable lens on the eye because its nearly 100% water on the front and back surface of the lens – and super helpful for those people who in the past might have dropped out of contact lens wear because of dry eye issues.

And hey! Not over 45 years old and don’t suffer from presbyopia? These lenses are also available in single vision. So if you require vision correction, drop in and see us so we can help you choose a TOTAL1 contact lens that is right for you.

McClellan Grimmer Edgar Optometrists.

Comprehensive eye care and advice you can depend on.

www.mgoptometrist.co.nz