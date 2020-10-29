How did she end up on the Kapiti Coast? By falling for a Kiwi. When she was visiting New Zealand in 2001, she and Luke were introduced by a mutual friend who’d made so many matches he was called Cupid. When Luke visited London later, he suggested that “Cupid” invite Vida to a gathering, but not to let on that he’d asked. “When I got to this pub, Luke said ‘Hi, what a surprise.’ He’ll hate me saying this!”

After two years together in England, they moved to Wellington in 2008. Vida knew that most New Zealand book designers were freelancers, rather than in-house staff. “I thought ‘Will I get any work?'” An editor at Penguin UK introduced her to Ann Mallinson, who published the Hairy McLary books. Word of mouth did the rest. “Freelancing was a big change, but I’ve enjoyed the variety.”

“It was a real wrench leaving my family and friends, but it was a new adventure. I’d already been to New Zealand as my best friend Lucinda moved here when I was 16. We’d save up and visit each other regularly. Very sadly, she died aged 25. I miss her very much, but her mother and sister are like my other family. And Luke’s family lives nearby. Plus, Luke said if things were too hard, we could move back. The hard thing is that my parents aren’t really getting to know my children.” They’re now 7, 10 and 12. “Luckily I met Luke in time to have kids.”

Wanting more space, the family moved from Vogeltown to Raumati in 2012, when their youngest was a week old – “Not the best timing!” Vida and Luke both worked from home for 11 years, which was handy when the kids were young. Luke, who designs books, corporate logos, business resources, and film and TV props, currently works at graphic-design company Tangerine in Whitby. The couple have collaborated on children’s books. “But mostly we have our own projects and give each other advice.”

Vida works from her studio during school hours and, if a deadline’s looming, sometimes in the evenings. She enjoys baking, gardening, walking on the beach, attending a book group, visiting neighbours. After the bustle of London, does she get bored? “No. We enjoyed London but we’re not city people at heart.”

Often, people she meets aren’t sure what children’s book designers do. “Some ask ‘Do you write the book? Do the illustrations?’.” She explains she lays out the book as a graphic designer, and is an art director of sorts. “I guide the illustrator with the story’s pacing and flow, so the illustrations and text work together on the page. When a designer isn’t involved from the beginning, the text often feels ‘plonked on’.”

Gecko Press publisher Julia Marshall commissions Vida for all their local picture books. “I like having the illustrator, author, Vida, our associate publisher and myself around the table early on, to talk about the book’s feel, vision and mood. Vida is gentle, never pushy. She has an eagle eye for consistency and ‘trueness’: whether a child feels the right age, for example.”

Vida also works with children’s book publisher Scholastic, and New Zealand’s largest publisher Penguin Random House (both based in Aucklandd). “We usually work via email, phone, sometimes Skype.” She’s about to work with animation studio Pukeko Pictures as it begins publishing picture books.