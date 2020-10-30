This dish is one of those special treats that you remember long after you have eaten it.

Our family has grown up surrounded by New Zealand’s best beaches and coastlines and there is nothing better than heading out to gather fresh kaimoana. In New Zealand, pāua are commonly found in shallow coastal waters, along rocky shorelines in depths of 1–10 m. You can find pāua along most of the Wellington coastline that is rocky with tidal flow – try Makara or Red Rocks. Remember to always dive in pairs!

In this recipe we use Jerusalem artichokes which are in season from June to late spring, but you could substitute your favourite root vegetable. Jerusalem artichokes have a taste that is sweet and nutty with a hint of oyster and a dash of soil. The texture when pureed is of unparalleled velvety smoothness and the pāua/mushroom combo is the perfect companion to this earthy gem.

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

50g unsalted butter

1 leek, washed and thinly sliced (white part only)

1 large onion, peeled and diced

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

250g Jerusalem artichokes, (scrubbing clean works, or peel using a teaspoon)

½ cup white wine

2 bay leaves

2 cups unsalted chicken stock

½ cup dried shiitake mushrooms

100ml cream

flaky sea salt

¼ tsp white pepper

1 large pāua

truffle oil

Method: