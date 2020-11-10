Follow Tess and her vegan adventures on the ‘gram @eden.vegan , or check out her website Eden Vegan .

This pizza is super easy to make for a fun Saturday night dinner. Prepare the dough before you head out on your daily adventure and when you come home you can get cooking.

If you haven’t used jackfruit before then check out the Eden Vegan guide to jackfruit before you crack into this recipe.

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp active yeast

2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

Toppings

Mamia’s chilli sauce

Vegan cheese

1 small brown onion

4 mushrooms

4 large sundried tomato

Teriyaki jackfruit (Note – you can use any pre marinated jackfruit for this recipe!)

Salt & pepper

Chilli flakes

Oregano

Coriander

Spring onion

Sliced chilli

Method:

In a large mixing bowl combine the yeast and sugar with 1 cup of hot water. Stir and let sit until it begins to froth. This should take only a few minutes.

Add in flour and salt, mixing well and kneading into a small ball. Place on your work bench and continue to knead for one minute. Wash the bowl out before oiling it and leaving the dough inside to rise until it doubles in size. This will take an hour or so in the sun.

Once the dough has risen, preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius and line a tray with baking paper.

Roll out the dough into one large base and place onto the baking paper. Spread Mamia’s sauce generously over the pizza base. Grate vegan cheese on top as well as thinly sliced onion, mushroom and sundried tomatoes. Place large jackfruit chunks on top, shredding as you wish.

Season with salt and pepper, chilli flakes and oregano. Brush the crust of the pizza with some olive oil before popping in the oven.

Check on the pizza after 10 minutes and serve once golden and crispy! Top with coriander, spring onion and sliced chilli.