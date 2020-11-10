DJs, orchestras, and vocalists come together for “Synthony”, a unique dance music experience.

Come party with Taranaki this summer, when some of our best kiwi musicians take to the stage for Synthony, an exclusive outdoor dance music event at the iconic TSB Bowl of Brooklands.

Set amongst native forest is a must-experience magical natural amphitheatre – the TSB Bowl of Brooklands. Synthony will take to the stage with a sensory explosion of light and sound together with Hollie Smith, Jason Kerrison, Tim Phin, and more.

Make the most of the long weekend and explore the wider Taranaki region. From New Plymouth, you’ll have many of the region’s best cafés, eateries, bars, museums and galleries on your doorstep, including the internationally recognized museum of modern art, the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

Start your day with some of the best coffee in New Zealand, with local roasters Ozone, and Proof and Stock brewing up some of the best beans around. Make sure you stop in to one of the many great cafés dotted around the region.

Explore stunning street art and the 12km New Plymouth Coastal Walkway by foot, scooter or e-bike to discover art and installations along the way. From Big Wave Territory at the Port of Taranaki, to the Wind Wand, and down to Te Rewa Rewa Bridge – on a clear day, you’ll be fortunate enough to get a shot of the maunga down the barrel of the bridge.

Allow a night before or after the event to explore Pukekura Park as it comes alive during the TSB Festival of Lights. The lights run 19 December – 31 January, so you’ll be just in time to experience this iconic Taranaki event that sees the park light up with hundreds of lights and national and international lighting installations, including 16 new installations in 2021, and experiences for all ages. There is free entertainment, food trucks and even an outdoor cinema experience.