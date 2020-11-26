Follow Tess and her vegan adventures on the ‘gram @eden.vegan , or check out her website Eden Vegan .

If you’ve drawn the name of the office vegan for Secret Santa this year, don’t fear! It’s easier than ever to pick up #plantbased products in 2020.

Whether you’re shopping for the vegan foodie, the eco-friendly warrior, or just a plant-based pal check out the list below to find a winning gift.

For the vegan baker…

Ginger bread cookie mix

Good For store stocks baking mixes that are vegan and wheat-free, simple to bake and deliciously tasty. Zero waste in a reusable jar, the gingerbread even comes with a cookie cutter and is the perfect gift for an eco-conscious recipient over the festive season. The range also includes Cookie Mix, banana bread, Bliss Balls, and Seedy bread. Retail starting at $15.00.

For the planted based chef…

A cookbook

The Global Vegan by Ellie Bullen is perfect for cooking or coffee table keeping. Pairing beautiful images from around the world, with fun vegan recipes. Available at Kmart, they also have a range of vegan cookbooks priced between $10.00–$25.00.

For the eco-friendly warrior…

Moisturiser

NZ brand Ethique have released a collection of concentrates that are kinder to the planet than your average beauty products. Ideal size to fit in a Santa stocking and can be paired with any bottle or jar to make your own moisturiser. Retails for $13.00.

For the cruelty free chocoholic…

Whittaker’s Chocolate

Everyone adores chocolate (even vegans). If you’re short on time for selecting a gift, pickup any Whittaker’s chocolate that is made with 50% cocoa and over. Except for salted caramel, it’s all #veganfriendly! And that includes the dark chocolate Christmas kiwis, too easy.

For the introverted vegan...

Cookie delivery

The Vegan Treatory cookies can be delivered to the front door of anyone in New Zealand. Out the box ready to eat the flavours include Classic Choc Chunk, White Choc Macadamia and various limited-edition cookies. Three packs start at $14.99.

For all herbivores…

Absolutely anything from V1 Vegan

An entire store to choose from! V1 Vegan is a little vegan general store based on Cuba street. They stock everything from vegan pick ‘n’ mix candy, to cruelty free beauty products so you’ll be sure to find something suitable.