Buying local will never go out of fashion. Whether you’re shopping for the modest mum, the hungry student, or just your lovely self, this guide’s got something for everybody.
Kodak Disposable Camera 27exp
$27.90
Remember taking a disposable camera on school camp or the family summer trip? Relive that memory and capture your summer on beautiful Kodak film.
Christmas
Fizz Pack
$88
Everyday Wine is a Wellington based Natural Wine store focussing on organically farmed unfiltered vegan wines. This pack contains three bottles of our favourite bubbles delivered free to your door.
Don’t be an Idiot
Tote Bag
$30
A reminder for 2020 and beyond! Don’t be an Idiot. Fairtrade, organic cotton canvas tote bag, designed and hand printed in NZ.
Zealandia
Membership Gift
From $54
A gift that gives 12 months of free entry to walk amongst over 40 rare native species at Zealandia ecosanctuary, while making a positive contribution to help the wildlife flourish.
Wellington
Treats
$55-$250
Curated gift boxes with local products from 50+ small NZ businesses in Wellington, Kāpiti, Wairarapa and Horowhenua.
Skeppshult
tree stand
$240
Stylish, sturdy and so functional, just like their magnificent cookware. Check out our full homewares range for your special gift. Knives, glassware, throws and more. Treat yourself and the whānau.
Kawakawa +
Hemp Balm
$45
Kawakawa, widely known for its natural healing properties, when combined with New Zealand hemp oil is a powerful must-have to include in your beach bag, picnic basket and first-aid kit.
Dewit
Planting Trowel
$62.99
Quality craftmanship, handmade in Holland and created from forged, hardened steel with a solid ash handle. As sharp as a razor blade from the top to end. Our favourite tool!
Coffee
Subscription Box
$85
Enjoy hand selected coffee delivered to your door each month. Featuring a new roaster and single-origin, your taste buds will not be disappointed.
London blue
topaz leaf pendant
$525
This unique sculptured leaf shaped pendant features a beautiful London blue topaz (10mm diameter). The pendant is handmade in sterling silver and hangs from a 1.6mm sterling silver snake chain.
Rescue & Renew
Detox Scrub
$86
Designed to gently polish away dry skin to reveal a more radiant, brighter complexion. The special blend contains coriander seed oil and avocado oil to support the skin’s moisture barrier.
Stoneleigh
Organic
$19.99
New Zealand’s number one wine brand has created a premium range of 100% certified organic and vegan wines. There’s a delicious varietal to meet every taste and occasion.
Now Breathe,
into 2021
$129
Join the magical NOWBreathe. Studio this December with a 1month membership at $129 for unlimited yoga, and get an amazing Valka cork Yoga mat for free ($120 value)!
Tohu Rewa
Rosé 2016
$40
Raise a glass in celebration with this elegant Méthode Traditionnelle rosé – voted New Zealand’s best sparkling wine at the 2020 NZ International Wine Show.
Fur Love
Coconut Paw Soak
$29.50
This luscious coconut soak is a perfect addition to your fur baby’s summer beauty routine. It cleanses, reduces irritation and redness and keeps those busy paws healthy.
A must!