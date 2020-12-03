Welly’s wind takes centre stage in our 2020 tea towel design.

In a jaunty red on calico, Rachel Salazar’s design (titled Windswept) was inspired by, you guessed it, Wellington breezes. “Most Wellingtonians could relate to getting moved around by the wind at some point or another. I liked exploring the idea of fluidity and how the movement gives a playful energy to the figures.”

All new subscribers to Capital will receive a limited edition Windswept tea towel with their first mag (while stocks last).