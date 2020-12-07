Since moving into their Brooklyn home three years ago Bryony and Woody have done some superficial work on it, though they originally planned more. “We had a full kitchen drawn up, ready to go and then all of a sudden − Hendry. So that put a little bit of a spanner in the works,” says Woody. The bank on the western side of the property had been used as a dumping ground, so they’ve cleared away all the rubbish and planted native trees and shrubs. They’re looking forward to having some privacy from the road once it all grows a bit higher. There are a number of potted plants inside the house. Bryony gives them names: “If they have a name, they’ve got direction, they can grow.” Mortimer the monstera hangs out by the front door; apparently he’s pretty chill. But the peace lilies, Lilly Wane and Lilith Crane, are quite competitive – “they have flower-offs.” There’s a staghorn fern called Bambi in their bedroom, and an unnamed snake plant. “I’m not that keen on him, that’s probably why I haven’t named him. He creeps me out, that one.”

All the flat surfaces have something precious on them; a bear-shaped tobacco jar, an oosik (walrus penis), a row of Crown Lynn, Woody’s granddad’s binoculars from World War II. “I could never live in a modern, minimalist, white home because I like things, I like clutter,” says Bryony. The items on display are only a fraction of the couple’s collection. Downstairs there’s “literally boxes and boxes” of storage.

“We’re an episode of Hoarders waiting to be filmed,” laughs Bryony. “It’s cool because you forget what you have and then you pull out a box later on – you start unpacking and all of the sudden it’s like, oh look at these tiny little ceramic things that no one else would care about, but we do.”

A lot of the items have come to the couple via Woody’s parents, who used to own auction rooms in Nelson. While other kids were getting Play Stations, Woody was given antiques for his birthdays and Christmas. “Which back then was kind of lame, but in retrospect, it’s awesome.” Bryony has always obsessed over “old things” so marrying the son of antique dealers is “kind of perfect.” Woody says his mum, Di, has found an outlet in Bryony: “a kindred spirit to, you know, basically offload a whole bunch of random weird things onto.”