If you or your loved ones are vegan, you can still have a decadent festive feast.

Wellington’s Tess Eden (aka Eden Vegan) shares some of her favourite plant based dishes for a top notch vegan Christmas.

Spinach and tofu savories

Try out this plant based twist on the traditional Christmas savoury. Ideal for serving on Christmas eve, or you can prep them prior to cooking and keep in the freezer for the arrival of unexpected guests! Made with tofu, spinach and spices these savouries are simple yet delicious.

Zesty grilled eggplant

Cook these sliced eggplants on the barbeque out back or in the

oven, either way they’re a crowd pleaser. Topped with coconut

yoghurt and festive dried cranberries, it tastes best sprinkled with the juice of a lemon.

Quinoa, beet and pine nut salad

Prep this salad the day prior, so you can spend more time exchanging pressies and less time in the kitchen! A great way to get your greens in for the day, and tastes delicious topped with roast beetroot and toasted pine nuts.

Stuffed roast butternut

A stuffed roast butter nut makes a great main dish for Christmas

lunch. Made with couscous, seasonal veg and fresh herbs. Serve

this to add a pop of colour to your table. Garnish with fresh

pomegranate seeds for a festive touch.

Rustic berry mince pies

Plant based guests don’t have to miss out on Christmas mince pies

with this rustic vegan alternative. Made with raspberries, they are

the perfect sweet treat this festive season. Get creative with the

filling, adding your choice of berry.

Vegan rocky road

This chunky chocolate goodness can be jam packed with your

choice of ingredients. Choose from a selection of nuts, dried fruit,

vegan marshmellows and gingernuts. This dessert is quick to make and works well as a post-dinner treat.

