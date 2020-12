In her book, The 52 Week Project, Lauren Keenan documents the 52 new things she tried over 52 weeks, in an effort to fix her life.

From a manicure to swimming with sharks, Lauren took on a year of discovery – with surprising results.

Read our interview with Lauren here.

Win: The 52 Week Project

Thanks to Allen & Unwin, we have a copy of The 52 Week Project to giveaway.

Enter your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on Tuesday 15 December.