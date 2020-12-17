We first met Annie Patterson three years ago, when she spoke to Capital about her Thorndon fashion boutique Viva. At the time, discussing retirement, she confided, “The thought fills me with horror!” so it’s no surprise that when we catch up again she’s just finished work for the day. Annie laughs when I remind her: “I probably am a workaholic. I still get up really early and do lots of things,” she says. “Well I used to be a workaholic. I’m quite lazy now.”

By lazy, Annie means she starts work at 10am, not 9, and on Sundays she takes a whole day off to rest. She doesn’t go out to quite as many restaurants and shows as she used to – though considering how famously social I’ve been told she was, that’s to be expected –and is more than happy to retrace familiar routes through her beloved Thorndon: to work and home again (a two minute round-trip), off to the Victoria Bridge Club where she’s been playing for 17 years, or a little further afield, to Maginnity street for the occasional Dunbar Sloane auction. Christmas will see her hop on a plane to the Cayman Islands to visit one of her daughters, who recently moved there with the grandkids, but even that is pretty straightforward – the bus service to the airport being “basically door to door”.

Annie lives in the Kate Sheppard Apartments on Molesworth Street, right next door to the Backbencher pub and across the road from Parliament. Designed by Hunt Davis Tennant Architects and built in 2004, the 10-level block houses 64 flats, most of which were initially bought as rental properties, but is these days nearly entirely filled with owner-occupiers like Annie.