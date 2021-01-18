Smoke & mirrors

The Marlboro Man advertising campaign is considered one of the most successful of all time – if you consider persuading large numbers of people to smoke a success. Tobacco first reached our shores in 1769 with Captain Cook, but it was almost two centuries before the Marlboro Man arrived, in the 1960s, spouting the slogan: “Come to where the flavour is.” Unfortunately, it seems, too many New Zealanders heeded his message. Today, we are desperately trying to rectify the damage tobacco has done, with plans to make NZ smoke-free by 2025. Ironically, a number of actors who portrayed the Marlboro Man over the years have since died from smoking-related diseases.