Tarte Tatin is a traditional French dessert that is a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make with whatever fruit is in season. Summer calls for the tropical flavours of pineapple and coconut, but what would these flavours be without the addition of rum? In the Shearer household this dessert holds a special place as whoever slips up and says the words ‘Tarte Tatin’ out loud, has to then make one for the whole family. Needless to say, we are all dab hands at whipping one up.

On Masterchef NZ we made this on the fridge surprise challenge and then went on to win the challenge. We think it’s pretty darn good.

If you do not have an ice cream maker you can simply freeze the sorbet once all the ingredients are mixed together.

Serves 4

Tarte Tatin

Ingredients:

½ pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into segments

½ cup caster sugar

2 Tbsp spiced rum (we use Sailor Jerry’s) – optional

20g unsalted butter

1 sheet ready rolled puff pastry

Toasted coconut, thyme sprigs and edible flowers to garnish

Method:

Heat oven to 180℃.

In a 20cm saucepan that can be put in the oven, add sugar and heat over medium heat until the sugar starts to colour.

Add pineapple pieces and cook for 2 minutes. Sugar should start to turn golden.

Add the rum and butter and cook until mixture starts to caramelise.

Take off the heat and, using tongs, rearrange the pineapple pieces in a single layer.

Cut the pastry to fit the pan snugly, and place over the pineapple, gently pressing down the sides.

Bake in oven for 25–30 minutes, until pastry is golden.

Just before serving, flip the tarte tatin onto a serving plate so that the pineapple is on the top.

Coconut Sorbet

Ingredients:

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup water

40g of mint (don’t be shy with the quantities as you need to be able to taste the mint)

400ml coconut milk

4 Tbsp lime juice

Method: