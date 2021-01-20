Double Vision Brewing

At your Miramar local, we simply aspire to create the kind of damn fine beer that delivers mouth parties and brings a bit of character to the neighbourhood. In a community thriving with creativity, hard work and lots of play, we are pretty stoked to be out here with the Peninsula’s finest! We’re at 128A Unit E Park Road, Miramar. Thursday and Friday from 3pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm. Live music Thursday and

Sunday. Welcome Home!

(022) 323 5584

128A Unit E Park Road

doublevisionbrewing.com