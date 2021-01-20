Keep an eye out for the physical copy of our beer guide in all good establishments throughout Wellington.
Wet your whistle why don’t you?
These six beers are the best brews of the year, as chosen by Capital’s tasting panel in our annual beer tasting. Pore over why they stood out to our judges here.
- Jerry Rig, Zeelandt Brewery
- Become the Ocean, North End Brewery
- Hop Salad, 8 Wired Brewery
- London Porter, Emerson’s Brewery
- Roses & Rivets, Three Sisters Brewery
- MMXIX, Fortune Favours
Check out some of the best spots to enjoy a brew in the Wellington region.
Parrotdog Bar & Brewery
Parrotdog pours the pride of Lyall Bay. Come as you are and find a lasting experience for all – swing by the bar, taproom, or book a brewery tour to see it for yourself.
(04) 384 8077
60-66 Kingsford Smith Street
parrotdog.co.nz
Moon Bar
Moon is orbiting in the centre of Newtown, if you voyage into the bar you’ll find a whole vista of tasty beer, food, live music, quizzes and more!
(04) 389 9933
167 Riddiford Street
newtownmoon.co.nz
Double Vision Brewing
At your Miramar local, we simply aspire to create the kind of damn fine beer that delivers mouth parties and brings a bit of character to the neighbourhood. In a community thriving with creativity, hard work and lots of play, we are pretty stoked to be out here with the Peninsula’s finest! We’re at 128A Unit E Park Road, Miramar. Thursday and Friday from 3pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm. Live music Thursday and
Sunday. Welcome Home!
(022) 323 5584
128A Unit E Park Road
doublevisionbrewing.com
Laundry
Laundry is the local Juke Joint, a southern-style ramshackle barrelhouse where people gather for craft beer, food, music and dancing. Our soul food kitchen serves the likes of award winning burgers and sweet pie, with lots of local craft beer on tap! Live music and DJ’s often run til late most nights, with Friday and Saturday leaning into more of a raucous party vibe in the wee small hours.
(04) 384 4280
240 Cuba Street
laundry.net.nz
Bebemos
Bebemos offers a selection of local craft beer, cocktails, and organic/vegan wines. Featuring South American-influenced food with plant based and sustainable wild meat dishes in a great beer garden nestled in the heart of Newtown.
88 Riddiford Street
bebemos.co.nz
Bin44
22 taps of terrific tastiness, over 80 bottles of brilliant beers… You are covered! In addition to these brewed beauties, Bin44 offers fantastic food from snacks to hearty meals. We are on the Wellington waterfront.
(04) 499 4450
3 Queens Wharf
bin44.co.nz
Golding’s Free Dive
The original Hannah’s Laneway bar delivers an unpretentious experience for great beer lovers. Continually changing taps showcasing NZ’s best beers are served alongside Wellington’s best pizza, Pizza Pomodoro. This pooch friendly pub serves its neighbourhood with pride. Beer is Love!
14 Leeds Street,
Hannahs Laneway
goldingsfreedive.co.nz
Sprig & Fern
It’s not summer unless you’ve enjoyed a pint of craft beer or cider at your local Sprig & Fern Tavern. With locations across Wellington, you’re only a hop, sprig and a jump away from your local Sprig & Fern tavern.
Sprig & Fern Berhampore
Sprig & Fern Petone
Sprig & Fern Tawa
Sprig & Fern Tinakori
Little Sprig Seatoun
Visit us this summer, and look out for us at a beer festival near you!
Mean Doses
Visit Mean Doses Fillery and sample our fresh brews for takeaway. There’s always something new on tap with some of our seasonal brews also available in cans. Check out our cool merch while you’re here.
(04) 213 9561
130 Tory Street
meandoses.co.nz