By Liv Groves-Kruk
Liv Groves-Kruk is a 19 year old Wellingtonian who has just published her own recipe book, Simply Nourishing.
Liv says she was desperate to find a cure for the cystic acne “that was causing me to become severely anxious.” After changing her diet things started to improve and she discovered a passion for creating delicious food.
Here, she shares her recipe for ginger cookies.
“If you are craving a sweet treat then this is the perfect cookie! They are quick and easy to make and delicious, just what you need to serve with a cuppa, or to pop in your kid’s lunchbox. Even though they are super healthy, they taste divine! Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this cookie will not disappoint!”
Ingredients
1 cup almond flour
2 Tbsp almond butter
4 Tbsp raw sugar (to taste)
1 egg
3 Tbsp melted coconut oil
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla essence
1-2 tbsp grated ginger or 2 tsp of ground ginger
Method
- Pre-heat oven 180C.
- Mix all ingredients using a stick blender.
- Separate into six balls.
- Place on oven tray.
- Press down with a fork.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown on top.
Keep an eye on them!
- Remove from oven to cool.
- Serve once cool and the outside has hardened up.