Gluten and dairy free ginger cookies

By Liv Groves-Kruk

Liv is passionate about health and fitness, exploring new recipes, and hanging out with friends. You can check out her Instagram or order her recipe book here.

Liv Groves-Kruk is a 19 year old Wellingtonian who has just published her own recipe book, Simply Nourishing.

Liv says she was desperate to find a cure for the cystic acne “that was causing me to become severely anxious.” After changing her diet things started to improve and she discovered a passion for creating delicious food.

Here, she shares her recipe for ginger cookies.

“If you are craving a sweet treat then this is the perfect cookie! They are quick and easy to make and delicious, just what you need to serve with a cuppa, or to pop in your kid’s lunchbox. Even though they are super healthy, they taste divine! Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this cookie will not disappoint!”

Ingredients

1 cup almond flour
2 Tbsp almond butter
4 Tbsp raw sugar (to taste) 
1 egg
3 Tbsp melted coconut oil 
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla essence 
1-2 tbsp grated ginger or 2 tsp of ground ginger

Method

  1. Pre-heat oven 180C.
  2. Mix all ingredients using a stick blender.
  3. Separate into six balls.
  4. Place on oven tray.
  5. Press down with a fork.
  6. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown on top.
    Keep an eye on them!
  7. Remove from oven to cool.
  8. Serve once cool and the outside has hardened up.

