Liv is passionate about health and fitness, exploring new recipes, and hanging out with friends.

Liv Groves-Kruk is a 19 year old Wellingtonian who has just published her own recipe book, Simply Nourishing.

Liv says she was desperate to find a cure for the cystic acne “that was causing me to become severely anxious.” After changing her diet things started to improve and she discovered a passion for creating delicious food.

Here, she shares her recipe for ginger cookies.

“If you are craving a sweet treat then this is the perfect cookie! They are quick and easy to make and delicious, just what you need to serve with a cuppa, or to pop in your kid’s lunchbox. Even though they are super healthy, they taste divine! Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this cookie will not disappoint!”

Ingredients

1 cup almond flour

2 Tbsp almond butter

4 Tbsp raw sugar (to taste)

1 egg

3 Tbsp melted coconut oil

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla essence

1-2 tbsp grated ginger or 2 tsp of ground ginger

Method