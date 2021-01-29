Felicity Frockaccino is an internationally recognised drag performer of Ngai Tahu descent who was raised in Ōtaki on the Kāpiti Coast.

Until recently she lived in Sydney where she hosted some of Australasia’s biggest drag events, including Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Fair Day.

Felicity has returned home (due to Covid) and is now the costume designer and host of the weekly fundraiser Queens for a Cause. The catered cabaret showcases the premier divas of the lower North Island and proceeds go to the 2021 Wellington International Pride Parade.

She tells us about Tiktok, tap dancing, and why she loves her gay dads.

What is Queens for a Cause?

Queens for a Cause is a dinner, dessert and show fundraiser currently on at Whistling Sisters on Sunday nights from 5.30pm. It’s a two hour feast of beautiful food, drinks and hilarity; something we all need after this past year. It’s a limited season and we’ve already had a couple of sell outs so book now to avoid disappointment.

What are you listening to at the moment?

Although I’m busy, I’m loving Kick-on’s the Wellington based podcast (hosted by good friends Jason and Steph) – it’s hilarious!

Who’s the most important person in your life?

My grandmother Kathy. Not only did she bring up her own three daughters and three grandchildren, she raised 17 foster children and instilled valuable life lessons in us all. She taught us good work ethic as well as being a Wahine Toa (strong woman) and taught us not to put up with anything less than excellent. I will forever be indebted to her.

What’s a talent you have that people wouldn’t guess?

Apart from being a costumier, drag queen and host, I can ballroom and tap dance.

Who’re your favourite Wellingtonians?

That would have to be my “gay dads” Mal and Scotty of S&M’s (the cocktail bar on Cuba St). These two have done a lot for the community over a span of several decades; creating a safe space for the LGBTQIAF+ community and being incredibly involved in community initiatives.

What’s a new trend you’ve picked up in 2021?

TikTok – I can’t get enough of it! So much fun!

Finally, what’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be the best YOU there can be!

