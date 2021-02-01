After spending the Christmas holidays in Central Otago we could not pass up the chance to celebrate the beautiful stone fruit that our country produces during summer. Even though our summer has been late in arriving it has not stopped the sun-kissed ripening of apricots, nectarines, peaches and plums to name a few.

In this recipe we have softly poached the fruit to bring out the flavour, but you can just as easily top the tart with sliced raw fruit and glaze with jam. We have chosen plums and apricots for this recipe but any stone fruit or berry would work just as well. You choose the shape of the tart, using mini muffin tins, normal muffin tins, rectangular tins or one big tart tin to serve the masses. We promise you, there will be none left!

Ingredients:

Pastry:

1 ⅓ cup high grade flour

2 Tbsp caster sugar

90g butter, chilled and chopped into chunks

pinch of salt

1 free range egg

Filling:

250g cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

½ cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp rum (or your favourite tipple)

Topping:

1 cup water

½ cup caster sugar

1 vanilla bean, sliced in half

3 sprigs thyme

6 apricots (or your choice of stone fruit), halved and stone removed

6 plums, halved and stone removed

Praline:

½ cup caster sugar

2 Tbsp water

3 Tbsp pistachio nuts, shelled and lightly roasted

extra thyme leaves for garnishing

Method: