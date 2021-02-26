Liv is passionate about health and fitness, exploring new recipes, and hanging out with friends. You can check out her Instagram or order her recipe book here .

Liv Groves-Kruk is a 19 year old Wellingtonian who has just published her own recipe book, Simply Nourishing.

Liv says she was desperate to find a cure for the cystic acne “that was causing me to become severely anxious.” After changing her diet things started to improve and she discovered a passion for creating delicious food. All her recipes are “gluten, sugar and grain free, dairy optional, and super yum.”

We asked her to share one with us.

“This nourishing kumara wrap is gluten and dairy free and can be filled with whatever toppings you wish. I’ve used wild salmon and avocado topped with homemade aioli (see my recipe book). Yum!”

These tortillas are also great as a side with soup or a stew, so bust them out in the colder months too.

Ingredients:

For the tortilla

1 large kumara

¼ cup flour (coconut or almond)

pinch of salt

2 tbsp coconut oil

Filling

hot smoked salmon

fresh avocado

grated carrot

sliced radish

sprouts

aioli

fresh parsley

salt & pepper

Method:

Preheat oven on fan bake to 190C.

Wash and dry kumara and prick holes into it with a fork.

Place the kumara in the oven on a baking try.

Bake for 30 mins then check if softened with a knife (return for another 15 mins if needs longer).

Remove kumara from the oven once cooked and cut in half.

Scoop out the kumara flesh and mash it up in a mixing bowl.

Add flour and salt to kumara flesh and mix well until it forms a dough type consistency.

Sprinkle flour over a surface and roll out the kumara dough into a large ball shape.

Cutting the ball into two halves .

Flatten each half into flat circles (use a rolling pin or jar).

Heat coconut oil in a frying pan.

Fry tortilla on each side for two mins or until golden brown.

Serve with desired fillings and enjoy!