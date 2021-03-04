The life of an influencer looks perfect – that’s the point. Larissa Carlson’s got the hook ups, the hot husband (a la Celeste Barber), and the fashion and make up know-how. She also has a photographer’s eye and a genuine enthusiasm for the things she promotes.

Describing herself as a “visual storyteller”, Larissa Carlson’s brand is The Leo Style. It’s an online diary where she talks about motherhood, lifestyle, travel, beauty and fashion. Her photos are lush and the people in them – namely, her family – are beautiful. She explains that it started as a way to connect with people who had similar artistic interests. “Then when I became a mother my platforms became family-centred. We are now proud resident bloggers of the Wairarapa, we share how to support local in our region, family-friendly experiences and accommodation, and how whānau can reconnect as a family outdoors.”

Larissa has been approached by tourism vendors from all over New Zealand wanting her help to “showcase Aotearoa and all our unique experiences and destinations.” She says it’s naturally tied in with her aim of using her platforms for a good cause while also ticking off her kiwi travel bucket-list. “We have brands such as Interislander who we have been travelling with for years notice us and in 2020 we landed a dream partnership with them that kicked off one of our favourite whānau road trips to-date in the South Island.”