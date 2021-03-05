“Daguerreotype was arguably the first true photographic technology. Talk about a romantic technology, with its liquidy spiritualist potential! You look at a daguerreotype and it transports the viewer immediately to a particular period.” To Joyce this is a time of the colonial “invasions” of Aotearoa and Antarctica, where she had an artist residency in 2006. And this is reflected in the decimation of both Antarctica and Te Ao Tūroa (Natural World) of Te Ao Māori. “A lot of my work points directly to the mid-19th century and the rampant colonial moment and the pivot around modernity and all its technological shifts, because we’re going through another one and it’s an object lesson in the perils of our current moment.”

These dark upheavals haunt Joyce’s daguerreotypes of Antarctica even as their epic beauty lulls you back to the world of Caspar David Friedrich and the 19th-century Romantics. “I’m really interested in what you can and cannot see in all sorts of ways – going to Antarctica and not being able to ‘see’ climate change obviously because it’s scaled outside of our bodies, although less and less so, terrifyingly.” She despairs at its destruction due to the human addiction to technological progress. “The monumentality of standing in front of a glacier, seeing this massive crumbling edifice in front of you. And then the modern fantasy that we might be able to make this right with our gadgets.”

Apart from its evocative imagery, Joyce had her own vaguely pioneering reason for using the 1830s technology of daguerreotype. “I wanted to do a form of photography that had never been made in Antarctica. By the time they got there it was a completely redundant technology.” But this avowed “feminist artist” is repelled by “all the guys with the beards and the flags, going out there to carve up the land. It was a narrative completely closed off to women, anybody of colour and almost everybody in the world that was not a part of that heroic colonial narrative.”

Joyce has seen the effects of environmental degradation and colonialism around Los Angeles, where she studied and worked for a decade, and in the Wairoa area, where she grew up on a farm.

Respect for the environment was instilled in her early by her grandmother, a “wild lady” who was “quite a pioneer in eco-farming, a true 19th-century character.” She was also a model of uncompromising feminism. “She was apparently the first woman to independently purchase land on the East Coast. She was able to break into a completely male-dominated scene.”