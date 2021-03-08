Henry Hargreaves will not drink soft drinks. “To me, sodas are like the tobacco of our generation,” says the Christchurch-raised New York photographer. Soft drink giants are on his list of “big evil companies”, so when Diet Coke wanted him to shoot a campaign for them he simply avoided them. “When I got asked to do this thing for, you know, the evil empire, I didn’t want to shoot that.” In fact, his 2015 series (de)hydrate illustrated just how much sugar was in various soft drinks. “I put them in a frying pan and boiled them down until they caramelized and I made lollipops out of them,” he says, “and you got an enormous lollipop out of just one can of coke.”

Henry’s work often has a political message or larger story behind it. For A Year of Killing he recreated the last meals requested by inmates on death row. His recent Fortune Cookie series features brightly lit fortune cookies with sayings from President Trump inside. By comparing the meals of the haves and the have-nots, Power Hungry shows how authoritarian regimes throughout history have used food as a weapon. The fallout of the Food System shows mushroom clouds – made out of mushrooms.

Have you noticed a pattern? Henry is variously referred to as a food photographer, food stylist, food artist and art director. “I think I’m emotionally attached to food that I associate with a ritual or a place,” he says. “To me that’s where a lot of my work is – how food says things about us.” He admits he’s ritualistic about breaking his fast. “I get my drip coffee usually with just a little bit of milk. I like drip coffee because I like session coffee. I like to be able to sit on it. I usually go past one of three cafes on my journey to the studio every morning and get that. I also usually get it with a pastry. Which is one of my other vices.” If it’s not coffee and a pastry, it will be granola at home. “That’s a real childhood ritual,” he says, “every day having my Allison Holst granola. And mum went through a period when we used to make yoghurt. And I’d have my little natural sweetener, like honey, and fresh fruit.”