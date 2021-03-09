Featured in Capital #70
The aroma of freshly heated hot cross buns always brings back memories of family Easter weekends, with the summer fading and comfort food beginning to make an appearance. This recipe is a take on the traditional bread and butter pudding and is a great way to use up any lingering Easter leftovers. The addition of the hot cross buns adds a spicy flavour to this family favourite, and the marsala is a shot of pure decadence. Serve with custard or ice cream and your favourite fresh fruit. For an extra twist, try adding some chunks of Easter chocolate when you sprinkle over the sultanas.
Serves 4
Hot Cross Bun Pudding
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp butter
½ cup sultanas
3 Tbsp Marsala (optional)
1 vanilla bean, halved and seeds scraped
300ml cream
250ml milk
5 egg yolks
1 whole egg
150g caster sugar (plus 1 Tbsp extra)
2 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp brown sugar
6–8 large hot cross buns or 10–12 mini hot cross buns, cut in half (exact amount will depend on your choice of dish)
1 tsp icing sugar
½ cup fresh (or frozen) berries – our favourite is raspberries
Method:
- Pre-heat oven to 175℃ bake.
- Grease an ovenproof dish generously with butter. We used a round 250mm dish.
- Soak the sultanas in the Marsala until plump.
- In a medium saucepan bring the cream, milk, and vanilla bean just to the boil. Remove from heat and remove the vanilla bean.
- Whisk together the egg yolks, whole egg, and 150g caster sugar until the sugar is dissolved and mixture is light and fluffy.
- Slowly pour the warm cream mixture into the egg mixture, continuing to whisk until combined.
- Tear the bottom halves of the hot cross buns into chunks, layering and covering the bottom of the dish generously.
- Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp extra caster sugar and dot with 2 Tbsp extra butter.
- Sprinkle over the soaked sultanas and pour over the custard to cover bun chunks.
- Top with the hot cross bun top halves, pressing down into the liquid. Leave to soak for at least 30 minutes.
- Sprinkle over the brown sugar and bake for 30−40 minutes or until the custard is set. Again this will vary depending on the size of your dish.
- To serve, dust with icing sugar, sprinkle with your favourite berries, and serve with extra custard or icecream.