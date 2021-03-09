The aroma of freshly heated hot cross buns always brings back memories of family Easter weekends, with the summer fading and comfort food beginning to make an appearance. This recipe is a take on the traditional bread and butter pudding and is a great way to use up any lingering Easter leftovers. The addition of the hot cross buns adds a spicy flavour to this family favourite, and the marsala is a shot of pure decadence. Serve with custard or ice cream and your favourite fresh fruit. For an extra twist, try adding some chunks of Easter chocolate when you sprinkle over the sultanas.

Serves 4

Hot Cross Bun Pudding

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp butter

½ cup sultanas

3 Tbsp Marsala (optional)

1 vanilla bean, halved and seeds scraped

300ml cream

250ml milk

5 egg yolks

1 whole egg

150g caster sugar (plus 1 Tbsp extra)

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp brown sugar

6–8 large hot cross buns or 10–12 mini hot cross buns, cut in half (exact amount will depend on your choice of dish)

1 tsp icing sugar

½ cup fresh (or frozen) berries – our favourite is raspberries

Method: